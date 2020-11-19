Stab victim with multiple lacerations found dead in middle of Jalan Bangsar

Police say a man was found motionless along Jalan Bangsar early this morning with multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his body. ― Picture courtesy of PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A man believed to be in his 30s was found sprawled motionless along Jalan Bangsar early this morning with multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his body.

The victim, who did not have any form of identification on him, is said to have sustained deep gashes to his neck, chest, right arm and groin area.

Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi in confirming the incident said the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Forensic analysis at the scene found the victim had sustained multiple injuries to his body believed to have been inflicted by a sharp weapon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The police are currently conducting investigations to establish a possible motive and trace the victim's next of kin, while carrying out background checks,” Zairulnizam wrote in a statement earlier today.

He said the body was sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for a post-mortem.

Its discovery reportedly caused temporary gridlock along Jalan Bangsar this morning, after sections of the main thoroughfare were sealed off to facilitate crime scene investigators.

The Brickfields police chief also urged members of the public with any credible information to come forward or contact 03-22979222.