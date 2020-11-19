Budget 2021: Transport Ministry to provide incentives to lighten people’s burden, says Wee

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said all initiatives are aimed at easing the burden of the people, more so when the country and people are still facing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― The Ministry of Transport which receives RM6.05 billion allocation under Budget 2021, will be providing various incentives to benefit the people.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said all initiatives are aimed at easing the burden of the people, more so when the country and people are still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the initiatives, Wee said is the Stage Bus Services Transformation (SBST) programme which would be extended to Johor Baru, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Kuantan in phases in 2021 until 2023 with an allocation of RM150 million.

“The programme will ensure bus service would be punctual and commuters would be able to rely on the service,” he said in a statement today on frequently asked questions on his ministry in Budget 2021.

He said the My30 Unlimited Monthly Pass priced at RM30 would be provided for MyKad and MyTentera card holders with Touch ‘n Go functions built-in as well as MyRapid concession card for students aged under 12 years old.

Meanwhile the My30 Klang Valley, said Wee would enable passengers to use MyRapid bus and rail while My30 Kuantan and Penang would facilitate passengers using MyRapid bus service.

He said the incentives are better than earlier My50 or My100 cards and would benefit more than two million public transport users.

Through the KTMB Unlimited Monthly Pass priced at RM5, Wee said it would provide monthly passes for Year One to Form Six school students to travel to and from school while the disabled would benefit in using commuter train service in the Klang Valley, KTM Komuter Northern, Inter-town train between Kuala Lipis and Tumpat and Sabah train in the Beaufort-Tenom line.

He said the incentive would benefit 2,500 school students and 760 disabled people daily.

Meanwhile, Wee said the Road Transport Department will be increasing the number of kiosks to provide various major services such as vehicle road tax renewal apart from channeling RM1,000 to drivers of taxi, e-hailing service, hired car as well as tourist guides in Sabah through the Additional Prihatin Special Grant.

According to him, exemption on sales tax for the purchase of buses complete with air-conditioner would be extended for two years from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

On the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Wee said for Section C from Temerloh to Port Klang, the government is studying the best route to ensure ECRL gives maximum impact to the economy when it is completed.

He said the best route which gives the most impact to the people would be announced when the study is completed.

On the allocation for MoT in Budget 2021, Wee said from the RM6.03 billion allocated to the ministry next year, RM1.88 billion is for operating expenditure and RM4.17 billion is for development expenditure. ― Bernama