Sinar Harian Group editor-in-chief Baharom Mahusin dies at 54

Baharom died this morning at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre. — Picture courtesy of SInar Harian

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Datuk Baharom Mahusin, group editor-in-chief of Malay daily Sinar Harian, died this morning at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre here, according to an announcement on its news portal.

His death was confirmed by Karangkraf Media Group chairman Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub in a tweet .

Baharom was 54, according to the Sinar Harian announcement that listed his birthdate as October 3, 1966.

Past news reports said Baharom was appointed Sinar Harian group editor-in-chief in April 2019.

Prior to that, the Kuantan-born Baharom had been an editor at Kosmo! from 2008 to 2018 and was a journalist and later became a London correspondent with Utusan Malaysia between 1994 and 1997.