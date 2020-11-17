MMA urges MoH to create more permanent positions for junior doctors

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) hopes the Ministry of Health (MoH) will create more permanent positions for junior doctors. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) hopes the Ministry of Health (MoH) will create more permanent positions for junior doctors and contracts extended for those working to allow for specialisation.

MMA president, Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said to pursue the parallel pathway, medical officers would require an extension of 10 years for specialist training.

“As December draws near, many contract medical officers will also be anxious to know the status of their contracts.

“Although the permanent positions and contract extensions were not included in Budget 2021, MMA hopes this will be looked into in efforts to address the manpower shortage in public healthcare,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Dr Subramaniam said the MoH’s recent decision to promote the contract medical and dental officers from Grade UD41 to UD43 had given much relief to many medical officers.

“MoH also mentioned that several cost-saving measures would be included, so we hope these measures will not include the retraction of other allowances such as the critical allowance which was reinstated early this year.

“It is hoped that the MoH will soon provide clarification on this matter,” he added. — Bernama