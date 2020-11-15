Malaysia calls for world leaders to tackle terrorism amid Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attending the 37th Asean Summit held virtually. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysia today called on global leaders to expand their efforts to flatten the curve of terrorism in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and restore peace and stability to the world.

Speaking during his intervention at the 11th Asean-United Nations (UN) Summit, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said while the world endeavours to flatten the curve of Covid-19, recent terror attacks in Europe proved that the terrorism curve and violent extremism have not been flattened.

“On disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, we should not lose sight of the imperativeness of general and complete elimination of nuclear weapons even in the wake of Covid-19.

“Let me express my government’s appreciation to all parties which joined the ‘Statement of Support to the UN Secretary-General’s Appeal for a Global Ceasefire amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope this initiative would contribute towards ending hostilities and achieving sustained peace throughout the world,” he said.

The 11th Asean-UN Summit was held on the last day of the 37th Asean Summit and was also participated virtually by Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres.

Muhyiddin further stressed that Malaysia’s recent ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) demonstrates the country’s unequivocal support to this agenda.

He said Malaysia remains committed to tackling the threat of terrorism by addressing the root causes.

“At the same time, we have to promote mutual respect, harmonious and peaceful co-existence, while opposing persecution, provocation, prejudices, hate speech, as well as religious or racial hatred.

“Malaysia also welcomes the UN Secretary General’s Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism (PVE) which focuses on the prevention element, an approach that is already being practised by Malaysia.

He also pointed out in his speech that as recommended by the UN, Malaysia is currently developing its national action plan for PVE. — Bernama