Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysia has added another 1,208 more Covid-19 patients since yesterday, including 661 in the Klang Valley region, according to Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general also reported 380 more cases in Sabah, but described the state’s Covid-19 situation as stable and under control.

Three more Covid-19 patients have also died, raising the country’s death toll from the disease to 309.

MORE TO COME