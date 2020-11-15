KL contingent cop dies in motorcycle crash, say police

A police personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Headquarters Communications Workshop died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a concrete barrier at Alam Damai tonight. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — A police personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Headquarters Communications Workshop died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a concrete barrier at Alam Damai tonight.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department Chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the personnel who died in the 7.50pm crash was Sarjan Fariq Raub, 41, from Taman Cheras Utama.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene and his remains were sent to the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia for a post-mortem tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

The victim was not on duty at the time of the incident. — Bernama