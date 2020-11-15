Federal Territories minister tells those interested in free trade zone to discuss plans with relevant authorities first

Stalls selling various food and products are seen in Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2020. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is now giving permission to Malaysians to open stalls or small businesses in suitable areas in KL starting today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Those intending to set up businesses in Kuala Lumpur under the “free trade area” programme would still need to discuss their plans with their respective Residents Representative Council (MPP) for record purposes with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar said this was because not all locations in Kuala Lumpur were suitable for hawking and petty trade.

He said there were suitable locations that can be used as free trading sites but it needed to be controlled and organised by DBKL in an orderly manner.

Annuar also said that he was pleased with the encouraging response since he made the announcement on Nov 10 that Kuala Lumpur would be a free trade area for city folks who were keen to conduct business on a small-scale.

“In fact, we were told there has also been interest from traders from outside (free trade areas) but we are not too strict on this as long as they cooperate with the MPP and DBKL,” he told reporters after handing over licence offer letters to traders in Desa Pandan today.

Annuar reminded traders to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period to curb the spread of Covid-19, and if there are violations, actions such as warnings and immediate closure would be imposed.

A total of 51 traders in the area received the licence offer letters from DBKL including 11 traders whose stalls were razed in a fire on August 11. — Bernama