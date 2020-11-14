Mifa to enhance Malaysia-Indonesia social ties

JAKARTA, Nov 14 — The Malaysia-Indonesia Friendship Alliance (Mifa) was launched today with the aim of promoting interaction and boosting ties between the people of the two countries.

The Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar, said Mifa is open to all Malaysians in Indonesia as well as Indonesians and people of other nationalities.

“Mifa will focus on conducting social, welfare and community activities to enhance social ties between the people of Malaysia and Indonesia,” Zainal Abidin, the Mifa patron, said at the launch at the Malaysian Embassy here.

Zainal Abidin said one of the first projects planned by Mifa is to raise funds to help those who have been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

The Mifa Pro tem Committee, at its inaugural general meeting today, unanimously picked Ikhsan Ishak as president, Febrian Amanda as vice-president, Aerlieen Justim as honorary secretary and other members of the executive committee for a two-year term. — Bernama