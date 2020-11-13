Cops remand one more suspect for seven days in Sungai Selangor pollution probe

The man, who was arrested yesterday, was brought to the Selayang Courts Complex at 8.30am today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Selayang Magistrate’s Court today ordered a man to be remanded for seven days for investigation into the odour pollution incident in Sungai Selangor that disrupted piped water supply to several areas in the Klang Valley on Tuesday.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni issued the remand order against the 58-year-old man.

The man, who was arrested yesterday, was brought to the Selayang Courts Complex at 8.30am today.

He is being held for investigation in accordance with Section 430 of the Penal Code for allegedly committing mischief by causing a diminution in the supply of water for agricultural purposes, or for food or drink for human beings or for animals.

The section provides for a jail term of between five and 30 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

On November 11, four individuals including two directors of a road construction company, aged between 33 and 43, were remanded for seven days until Nov 17 in connection with the same incident.

The two company directors are a 40-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, while the other two, both men, included a Bangladeshi national.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) had announced that the water treatment plants (LRAs) in Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor Phase (SSP) 1, 2 and 3 had ceased operations, causing an unscheduled water disruption involving 1,139,008 consumer accounts in 1,279 areas in the Klang Valley, following the odour pollution in Sungai Selangor. — Bernama