Penang’s Taman Free School Market to be closed for two weeks after Covid-positive case

Personnel from the Penang State Health Department and the Penang Island City Council cordon off the Taman Free School Market in George Town following the discovery of a Covid-positive case November 13, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — The Penang State Health Department has ordered 68 stalls in the Taman Free School Market to be closed for 14 days after a trader tested positive for Covid-19.

The health department conducted checks at the market earlier today but announced its closure later in the afternoon.

Health department officials started condoning off the stalls with the notice of closure at about 4pm today.

According to the notice, the order to close commences today until November 27.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) issued a statement confirming the order of closure from the state health department.

“The closure will involve 68 stalls in the market and the area will only reopen on November 27 or until further announcement from the state health department,” it said.

It added that traders at the market have already been called in for swab tests.

There were a total 136 stalls at the market consisting of both hawkers and traders