Penang sets aside more than RM3.5m for the Indian community in 2021, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — The Penang state government has allocated almost RM4 million towards the development and education of the ethnic Indian community in the state under its state Budget for 2021.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said RM1.5 million was allocated to the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (HEB) for 2021.

He said HEB is an important organisation that focuses on the development of the state’s ethnic Indian community.

Among the programmes under HEB included education funds for students to further their studies at institutions of higher learning, temple management, crematorium upgrading work and medical aid for those who need it, he said.

“The state has also allocated RM2 million in an education fund to develop Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) and RM150,000 each to kindergartens in Tamil schools in the state,” he said in his Deepavali message today.

Other than that, a total of RM150,000 was channelled to a Special Tamil School Fund and RM90,000 was also allocated for the development of Punjabi schools in Penang, he said.

Chow said overall, up to this year, 109 eligible students have received scholarships totalling RM157,450 from HEB to enable them to further their studies.

He said the state will continue to strengthen the ethnic Indian community in the state through its many programmes.

“These initiatives taken by the state proved that the state would continue to focus on strengthening human capital in the state under Penang Budget 2021 ,” he said.

He said this is in line with the Penang 2030 vision for a family-focused green and smart state that inspires the nation by improving the standard of living among the community through education.

He said Deepavali celebrations this year will be different due to stringent SOPs in line with the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“We understand that this is a difficult situation for all in Penang, especially those who are celebrating Deepavali,” he said.

He said with celebrations now taking place in the new normal, he hopes Hindus will mark the occasion moderately while adhering to the SOPs.