MB says non-Muslim houses of worship in Perak can operate from 7am to 10pm daily during CMCO

IPOH, Nov 13 — Non-Muslim houses of worship in Perak are allowed to operate from 7am to 10pm daily during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said a maximum of 30 people can gather at a house of worship at any one time by practising physical distancing of at least one metre, depending on the size of the premises.

“The activities at these non-Muslim houses of worship must be conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedure set by the National Security Council,” he said in a statement here today.

The government has imposed a four-week CMCO from November 9 to December 6 in all states in peninsular Malaysia except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan. — Bernama