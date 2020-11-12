Two more telco officials remanded over probe into SMS fraud

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Two more individuals, including a chief officer of a telecommunications company (telco), are in remand for investigation involving fraud using short messaging service (SMS).

Magistrate Siti Roslizawati Mohd Zanin issued the remand order, for five days beginning today, against the two men, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

This brings to six, the number of people, who are in remand in connection with the case.

According to a MACC source, the chief officer, aged 39, and a 47-year-old telco officer were arrested at the MACC headquarters yesterday after giving their statements.

The two men were believed to have given and accepted bribes for the purpose of obtaining personal information on customers using prepaid plans.

The telephone numbers are then used by content provider of fraud syndicates by charging subscription fees via the SMS without the customer's knowledge and consent, he said.

Yesterday, a telco officer, aged 49, was issued a remand order for five days allegedly for receiving RM300,000 in stages through his personal account from a company in return for divulging the list of customers using prepaid.

A day earlier, two Datuks were among three company directors, remanded for five days for allegedly giving bribes amounting to millions of ringgit to telecommunication company officials to divulge customer details. — Bernama



