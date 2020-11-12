Domestic workers stranded abroad can return to Malaysia with Immigration’s green light, Putrajaya says

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference on the development of the RMCP at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Domestic workers that are stranded abroad may be allowed to return to Malaysia to work, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

All they need to do is fulfil the requirements made by the Immigration Department and the final decision will be in the department’s hands, he said.

“If say the maid is at home to look after the elderly who have chronic illnesses, then they by all means can apply to return to Malaysia.

“There are cases where the family members are working a lot and they need the extra hands to look after their folks or they could have a handicapped child that needs special care.

“These are circumstances that one can use to apply to come back here despite the travel restrictions,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily security briefing.

Previously, foreigners employed in Malaysia, including domestic helpers, cannot return to the country yet, but the government has given its assurance that it will look into this.

Since travel restrictions were imposed in March, the government has only allowed foreigners in the Employment Pass (EP) 1 category as well as holders of professional visit, resident and talent passes and those holding senior management posts in companies in Malaysia, to enter the country.

However, the permission is only for those from green zone countries.

This time around, Ismail said the applicants need to apply with Immigration, adding that it will be up to the agency to decide their fate.

“We will leave it to the immigration department to decide who gets to come and who doesn’t based on their circumstances,” he added.

“They can apply through the My Travel Pass online and if they are allowed to travel here, they must do all the necessary SOPs like swab tests and be quarantined for 14-days as well.”