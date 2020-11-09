After backlash, DAP’s Ketari rep apologises over beachside birthday party

Ketari MP Young Syefura Othman posted photographs online of her birthday celebration at Avani Sepang Gold Coast Resort with five friends. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman has apologised for a beachside birthday celebration in Sepang, Selangor, after Internet users noted that this was in breach of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

She said the authorities were free to investigate the party and insisted that she did not get special dispensation for the party because she was an elected representative.

“I apologise if my actions have broken the SOPs in place for Covid-19. I did not abuse my power as a state assemblyman to move within Selangor, the state I reside in.

“I am willing to be investigated by the authorities if I have broken and SOPs. Thank you,” she tweeted on her official Twitter handle.

Syefura had posted photographs online of her birthday celebration at Avani Sepang Gold Coast Resort with five friends.

The pictures showed them sitting beside the beach having a picnic without any social distancing or face masks.

They had food spread out on the beach blanket while standing next to each other posing for pictures.

When one of Syefura’s followers questioned how she could travel so freely, Syefura said she lives in Selangor but commutes to Pahang almost every day.

I tinggal di Selangor. Berulang hampir tiap hari ke Pahang. So yeah kejap nampak kat Pahang kejap nampak kat Selangor. Thanks. — YS (@youngsyefura) November 9, 2020

As she continued to get called out on her social media pages, she then apologised for her actions.

Saya memohon maaf jika tindakan saya melanggar sebarang SOP Covid-19. Saya x menggunakan sebarang kelebihan sbg seorg wakil rakyat utk bergerak di dlm Selangor, negeri saya bermastautin. Saya rela disiasat oleh pihak berkuasa jika tindakan sy melanggar sebarang SOP Covid-19. Tq. — YS (@youngsyefura) November 9, 2020

Syefura’s pictures of her birthday have now been deleted from Instagram.

Selangor and the rest of the Klang Valley were placed under the CMCO starting October 14, which prohibited interdistrict travel except for work and emergency reasons.

The rest of the states in the peninsula except Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang have also now come under the CMCO.