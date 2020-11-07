Health Ministry: Four new Covid-19 clusters detected in Klang Valley, Sabah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said four new clusters, one each in Sabah and Selangor and two in Kuala Lumpur have been detected.

The new clusters are being called the Softwood LD cluster in Sabah, Teratai cluster in Selangor and the Tapak Bina Damanlela and Mahkota clusters in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced the end of the Bah Puchong cluster, which involved Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Perak.

“As of November 7, 88 individuals have been screened under the Bah Puchong cluster, and only 14 were confirmed to be positive with the remaining testing negative. The positivity rates for this cluster is 15.91 per cent and no deaths have been reported from this cluster,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He said the index patient of the Softwood LD cluster in Sabah was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on October 30.

“Subsequently, close contact screenings were conducted and 13 more positive cases were identified and admitted to the PPR Payang Quarantine Center for treatment,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

As of 12pm today, 109 individuals have been screened under the Softwood LD cluster, with 14 more positive cases confirmed while 95 others are still waiting for results.

The origin of the Teratai cluster in Selangor was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on November 2.

Close contact screenings were conducted and 73 positive cases were reported.

“Up to 12pm today, 101 individuals have been screened under the Teratai cluster, with 74 confirmed positive cases, 17 confirmed negative and 10 others still waiting for results,” he said.

The index patient of the Tapak Bina Damanalela cluster in Kuala Lumpur was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on November 6.

Subsequent close contact screenings were conducted and 14 more positive cases were identified.

As of 12pm today, 292 individuals have been screened under the Tapak Bina Damanlela cluster, with 15 confirmed positive cases, 269 confirmed negative and eight still waiting for results.

The Mahkota cluster was found to be originating from a Covid-19 positive case discovered through close contact screenings done on October 30.

As of 12pm today, 56 individuals have been screened under the Mahkota cluster, with nine confirmed positive cases, 28 negative cases and 19 more still waiting for results.