Bukit Gantang MP urges govt to develop MOE land in Simpang, Perak

BUKIT GANTANG, Nov 7 — The government has been urged to build a boarding school on the 48-hectare piece of land in Simpang belonging to the Education Ministry.

Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said he had submitted a proposal recently to develop the area instead of letting it lie idle.

“Apart from that, the land can also be utilised for mixed development to increase economic activities among the locals,” he told reporters after handing over Covid-19 Asnaf Entrepreneurs Assistance to 150 recipients here today.

Meanwhile, Syed Abu Hussin, who is also the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman, said a total of RM500,000 zakat (tithe) money from Yayasan Al Fasal was distributed to 869 entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said each eligible asnaf recipient, selected with the help of the Taiping Islamic Religious Office, received between RM400 and RM500 of the zakat allocation,” he said. — Bernama