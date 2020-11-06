Ismail Sabri: 456 arrested for flouting RMCO regulations

In a statement today, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said from the total number of arrests, only one individual was remanded for further investigation, while the remaining 455 individuals were issued with compounded. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the police have arrested 456 individuals for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations yesterday.

In a statement today, Ismail Sabri said from the total number of arrests, only one individual was remanded for further investigation, while the remaining 455 individuals were issued with compounded.

“Among the offences that led to the arrests were for not wearing face masks (143), failure to adhere to social distancing (137), failure to prepare record details (77), taking part in recreational activities centre (28), and 71 for other offences,” he said.

On Ops Benteng a government initiative to stop undocumented migrants from entering Malaysia, Ismail said authorities have arrest 25 undocumented migrants and two skippers in the last 24 hours.

He said a total of 277 roadblocks were held nationwide during which nine land vehicles were confiscated by the authorities.

Ismail said a total of 61,612 has returned to Malaysia from overseas as of yesterday and from that, 9,312 are undergoing mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine centres while 384 are receiving treatment at hospitals.

Furthermore, from April 20 to yesterday, 13,125 inspections were conducted by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) involving 7,794 construction areas across the nation.

“Yesterday, CIDB task force inspected 23 contruction areas and found 22 adhered to standard operating procedures and the remaining one was closed,” the minister added in a statement.

He added that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has conducted daily inspections of 12 types of goods suppliers in 686 premises including convenience stores (492), wholesalers (167) and manufacturers (27) and found everything to be enough and able to cover the country’s basic necessities.

He said that CIDB also conducted 711 special SOP adherence inspections and warned 10 premises for not adhering to SOP .