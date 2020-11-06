Amid MCO childcare woes, RM50m allocated to improve daycare centres in govt, private offices

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Tengku Abdul Aziz says the government has allocated RM30 million to improve and provide childcare centres and preschools in government building and hospitals as part of initiatives announced under Budget 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The government has allocated RM30 million to improve and provide childcare centres and preschools in government building and hospitals as part of initiatives announced under Budget 2021.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Tengku Abdul Aziz said an additional RM20 million in matching grants will be allocated for the private sector to provide childcare centres within their premises.

He said the allocation was made in response to the grouses of parents working as frontliners who found it hard to acquire childcare services while on duty during the movement control order (MCO).

