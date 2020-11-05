Takiyuddin: Putrajaya considering virtual Dewan Rakyat sitting

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan addresses reporters in Putrajaya August 19,2020.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The government is mulling over the proposal to hold Dewan Rakyat sitting virtually as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

Although the matter was not provided for in the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order, it could be done by simply amending the Standing Order.

“We are looking into this and Insya-Allah, it can be done,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Earlier, Takiyuddin moved a motion to stop the enactment of several Standing Orders following the adjustments made for the current sitting of Dewan Rakyat as part of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure that the Dewan Rakyat sitting can be held safely.

He was interjected by Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) who wanted an explanation on whether or not a Bill should be passed if the Dewan Rakyat sitting were to be held virtually.

Takiyuddin had earlier moved a motion for the Dewan Rakyat sitting to be held from 10 am to 2 pm from Nov 9 to 15, which was seconded by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

On the question from Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) on whether the adjustments would still apply if the number of Covid-19 cases in the country showed a decline and the sitting could be held in its usual way, he said the motion could be amended at any time.

“The motion can be amended, or we can move a new motion upon consensus. We have the concept of musyuwarah (consultation), our chief whips will be consulted,” he added. — Bernama