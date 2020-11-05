Prasarana develops cashless payment app ‘myrapidTap’

Prasarana Group chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said that the myrapidTap application would provide an alternative payment mode for those using Prasarana-operated public services, starting with the ‘Jom Naik MRT’ feeder bus which is expected to be implemented early next year. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), through its subsidiary Prasarana Integrated Development Sdn Bhd (PRIDE), has developed the myrapidTap application which allows cashless payment for the use of its public transport services.

Prasarana Group chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said that the myrapidTap application would provide an alternative payment mode for those using Prasarana-operated public services, starting with the ‘Jom Naik MRT’ feeder bus which is expected to be implemented early next year.

“The plan to introduce the myrapidTap application is another ongoing initiative from Prasarana and its subsidiaries to further facilitate the public in using public transport (provided by the company) through technological advances, especially promoting a cashless payment system,” he said.

Tajuddin said this after the application launching ceremony here, which was also attended by Prasarana Group president and chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Nizam Alias, PRIDE CEO Firdaus Effendy Mokhtar and CM. Tech CEO Herbert Poh.

The application was developed in collaboration with Community Marketplace Technology Sdn Bhd (CM. Tech).

He said that the use of the application will also be expanded to include a travel planning facility for city dwellers to plan their travel accordingly.

“As part of the convenience in using the myrapidTap app, users can also use the existing My30 Unlimited Travel Pass, MyCity pass, Touch ‘n Go card and travel token to use Rapid KL’s public transport services, which include LRT, MRT, monorail, Rapid Transit buses and stage buses in the Klang Valley and Selangor,” added Tajuddin.

Meanwhile, Poh said that the myrapidTap application could be a catalyst for economic development and business activities, as well as leveraging small and medium enterprises along the Rapid KL transport lines.

He said users can upload the myrapidTap application on Google Play Store and Apple AppStore. ― Bernama