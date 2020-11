A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Parliament has suspended all visits to its premises with immediate effect following the surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

A notice was posted on its official website today.

“Applications to visit the Parliament are temporarily suspended, effective immediately in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Applications will be reopened once the government declares normalcy,” Parliament's chief administrator said in the notice.

MORE TO COME