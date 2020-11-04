Johor police still investigating fatal accident involving cop

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said four people have been remanded over the incident. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — The investigation into a fatal road accident here involving a police patrol car is ongoing, said Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said four people have been remanded over the incident in which one policeman was killed.

“We (police) are preparing the investigation papers that will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for consideration,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

On Sunday, Constable Nicholester Dadup Unggat, 20, was killed on the spot after crashing his patrol car into a Perodua Aruz while pursuing a Perodua Myvi at Kangkar Tebrau here at 5am.

Ayob Khan said Lance Corporal Mohammad Fadhirul Musa, who was critically injured in the incident, has since regained consciousness and was recovering at Hospital Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Later the same day, police arrested four people, including a woman, aged between 24 and 27, in three separate raids in Kampung Melayu Kulai, Senai and Kampung Melayu Pandan.

The four were being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.