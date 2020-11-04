Deputy finance minister I: Govt has no plan to introduce National Health Insurance scheme yet

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri said a yearly allocation of about RM30.6 billion has been set aside for this purpose. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Malaysia is one of the countries in the world that provides free health services to the people and this is something to be proud of, said Deputy Finance Minister I, Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri.

He said a yearly allocation of about RM30.6 billion has been set aside for this purpose.

“So far, the government has not planned to implement the National Health Insurance scheme for all citizens,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew (PH-Wangsa Maju) on whether the government intends to introduce the Health Insurance plan or Health Card for all citizens to cover serious illnesses or surgical expenses.

However, Abd Rahim said so far the government has also introduced several new initiatives to improve the people’s health benefits, such as the MySalam scheme which provides takaful protection to Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients aged 18-65 years to cover 45 critical illnesses.

He said the MySalam protection plan includes a cash payment of RM8,000, (paid once in a lifetime) after being diagnosed with one of the 45 critical illnesses and confirmed by doctors of a government, military or university hospital.

In addition, MySalam coverage also includes hospitalisation benefit of RM50.00 per day for a period of 14 days with a maximum amount of RM 700.00 in a government, military or university hospital, including for Covid-19 treatment.

Abd Rahim added that the government has also introduced the Peka B40 Scheme (Health Care Scheme for B40) under the Ministry of Health, which includes automatic financial assistance to the B40 group (BSH recipients) aged 40 and above and this assistance is in the form of medical equipment costs (RM20,000 limit).

Apart from that, the Peka B40 Scheme also includes transport fares not exceeding RM1,000 for Sabah and Sarawak recipients and RM500 for recipients in peninsular Malaysia.

“These benefits under the Peka B40 scheme can be applied at special counters set up at government hospitals and selected clinics,” he said. — Bernama