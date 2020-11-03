Speaker appoints new Public Accounts Committee members

Twelve new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members were appointed today by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun appointed new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members today after the chairman and deputy were named in August.

In a statement today, Azhar announced that the new members are Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam), Yamani Hafez Musa (Bersatu-Sipitang), Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian), Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjong Karang), Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu), Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti), Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas), Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik), Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh), Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (PH-Lumut), Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) and Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar).

The committee’s chairman Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur) and deputy chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) were appointed on August 27 during the previous sitting.

Only Kah Woh, Nurul Izzah and Azizah, who were appointed as PAC members during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration, were retained.

On October 29, Kah Woh urged Azizan to ensure all new PAC members are sworn in when the Dewan Rakyat convenes this week.

He said the committee has been unable to carry out its duties as new members have not been appointed.

After the change of government in March, five PAC members became ministers or deputy ministers.

Kah Woh added that the current PAC members have already lined up a calendar of briefings and other matters starting next Tuesday, with plans to table one report next week and another one the week after.

He said that he wrote to Azhar last week to make a case for the appointment of new PAC members.