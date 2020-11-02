West Coast Expressway to be completed by 2024, Selangor state assembly told

The 18km-long West Coast Expressway Section 8, which stretches from Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan, is officially opened to the public on May 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Nov 2 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly was today told the route of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in the state would be completed in 2024, a slight delay from the initial projection.

State Infrastructure and Public Facilities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry, Ir Izham Hashim said based on the original schedule, the WCE route in the state is expected to be ready by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

However, he said the project is slightly delayed due to issues on land acquisition in Banting apart from a new route in package seven at Tanjong Karang following a land acquisition problem which has not been resolved.

“Apart from land acquisition, the implementation of the movement control order in March also contributed to the delay in completing the project,” he said when replying to a supplementary question by Lau Weng San (PH-Banting) at the assembly here.

Earlier, Lau asked about the status of WCE construction in Selangor especially in Kuala Langat.

Izham added that the state government, Malaysian Highway Authority and Public Works Department (JKR) are always keeping an eye on the development of the highway project to ensure it is implemented according to stipulated targets.

Commenting on the new route at Tanjong Karang, Izham said the government would ensure the highway construction in the area would not burden the people involved.

“We would monitor closely to ensure minimal disruption to residents during the land acquisition as the area is quite densely populated,” he said. — Bernama



