Mass testing for Covid-19? Minister Redzuan Yusof says no need as everyone at risk without vaccine

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters at the Parliament building August 10, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government sees no necessity to mass test everyone in Malaysia for Covid-19 when there is yet to be a vaccine available, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said in Parliament today.

The special functions minister in the Prime Minister’s Department added that the current national crisis management mechanism to curb the spread of the coronavirus is sufficient and prevents public health facilities from being congested due to the high rate of infections.

“Covid-19 screening is only done on those with symptoms and not on all residents in Malaysia, because as long as there is no vaccine, anyone can be infected with this virus at any time.

“The best preventive measure is to cultivate and practise the new norms of life, such as social distancing and adhering to hygiene controls such as frequent hand washing with soap or hand sanitiser,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Redzuan was replying Fong Kui Lun (DAP-Bukit Bintang) who asked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to state the government’s preparedness measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak which has swept across the country, and the probability of it continuing well into coming years, as well as the measures to overcome the adverse effects on the country and the lives of the people.

