Pejuang reiterates MPs need to study Budget 2021 first before agreeing to support, wants to ensure people’s wellbeing

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pictured during the unveiling of Pejuang's candidate for the Slim by-election in Tanjung Malim August 12, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has reiterated today their stance that the party needed to study the contents of Budget 2021 before all the party’s independent MP could agree to support it.

Pejuang, whose registration has not been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), said agreeing to Budget 2021 without scrutinising its content would be highly irresponsible as their aim to do so was not for political reasons but merely to fulfil promises made to the rakyat.

“We, independent MPs of Pejuang unanimously agreed that the contents of Budget 2021 be studied first before any decision to support it can be made.

“We want to make sure this Budget can provide for the wellbeing of the people and restart the country’s economy.

“We also have certain views and ideas on how we could assist in several areas regarding the country’s economic woes,” they said in a statement here.

Earlier today, Pakatan Harapan’s top leaders met Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Putrajaya to discuss Budget 2021.

The statement was co-signed by Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Sri Gading MP Datuk Seri Shahruddin Salleh, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

They also claimed that the government and ministers, up until now, were not functioning up to the rakyat’s expectations as focus is aimed at consolidating their political positions.

“We understand the people’s grievances, who are tired of party politics placed above the people’s interest.

“Any decision made in Parliament must be centred on the wellbeing of the people as a whole,” they added.

In a separate matter, Pejuang also welcomed Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s call in urging Perikatan Nasional allies to stay out of the Batu Sapi federal seat by-election.

The call followed criticism that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had attempted to justify Emergency rule by saying the government had no choice but to continue with the Batu Sapi federal seat by-election and Sarawak state polls yesterday.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar argued that giving incumbent party Warisan a walkover would have been the better option than declaring an Emergency, which would have grave ramifications on democracy.