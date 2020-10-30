Selangor introduces NaDi initiative to help spur growth of small businesses

A petty trader sells fried snacks at her stall in Petaling Jaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Selangor state government has introduced the Niaga Darul Ehsan (NaDi) initiative as further means to help small businesses in the state grow.

The initiative was officially announced during the state government budget tabling by its Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today.

In his speech, Amiruddin said small business owners can apply for a loans as low as RM1,000 to RM3,000 under the new initiative.

“Through the NaDi program, applicants only need to apply for a license from the local authorities to carry out business activities without having to submit an SSM certificate,” he said, using the Malay initials of the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

“Next, they are eligible to apply for a loan as low as RM1,000 up to RM3,000 without having to own permanent premises, such as an online business.”

However, these traders will still need to obtain SSM certification within six months. If they fail to obtain an SSM certificate during that period, then their license will not be renewed,’’ he said.

The initiative falls under the state government's Hijrah microcredit programme, which to date has provided RM517 million in loans to 53,958 entrepreneurs.

Apart from NaDi, the Zero to Hero initiative, which is also offered to those wanting to start a business without SSM certification and a business license and is available to all Selangor citizens, aged 18 to 60.

Realising the need to help local entrepreneurs, the government has allocated RM15 million under Hijrah for the coming year.