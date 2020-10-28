Covid-19: Selangor police chief says 44 police personnel in state undergoing self-quarantine

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin said the Health Ministry has advised 44 police personnel to undergo self-quarantine, adding that fieldwork would not be affected. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERDANG, Oct 28 — A total of 44 police personnel throughout Selangor are undergoing self-quarantine after being in close contact with those exposed to Covid-19 patients, said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) has advised them to do so, adding that fieldwork would not be affected.

“For example, only a single police personnel from the Subang District Police Headquarters and the wife of another police personnel in Kajang DPH have tested positive for Covid-19 till now,” he said at a media conference at a handing over of duties ceremony at the district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Meanwhile, on the river contamination issue in Selangor, Noor Azam saying that the police had established a special team together with other enforcement agencies to tackle the matter.

“We have held discussions with the Selangor Water Management Authority to undertake joint investigations and solve the problem of river contamination in the state.

“The special team will search and identify the cause of the Sungai Kundang and Sungai Gong contamination and we have opened investigation papers for both these cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, ACP Razali Abu Samah has been appointed the new Serdang District Police Chief, replacing ACP Ismadi Borhan, who has been appointed as Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Deputy Director (General Policing, Policy/Resource Management Division). — Bernama