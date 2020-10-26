Umno leaders say party to decide on next step tonight, could seek new deal with Muhyiddin

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur, October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Umno leaders are set to decide later this evening if the party would continue to back Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or withdraw their support, following the embattled prime minister’s failed bid to declare an emergency.

Several of the party’s Supreme Council members said divergent views were given about what course of action to take next at this evening’s Barisan Nasional central leadership meeting, convened hastily as Muhyiddin’s position becomes more tenuous.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin claimed among the most popular option discussed at the hours long closed-door meeting was to force Muhyiddin to make more concessions in return for the party’s continued support.

“There were many views given,” the Padang Besar MP told reporters at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

“One of the strongest was that we renegotiate with Muhyiddin because there are so many posts given to Bersatu,” he added referring to Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

