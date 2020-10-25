Meeting among Malay Rulers over Cabinet’s emergency proposal ends

A vehicle ferrying Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar arrives at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and other Malay rulers have concluded their special meeting at Istana Negara today.

Just as the Johor Royal entourage was the first to arrive, the motorcade ferrying Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was the first seen leaving the Istana Negara this evening.

Sultan Ibrahim’s motorcade that included vehicles with the Johor Royal Emblem was seen leaving the palace gates at 5.13pm suggesting the special meeting among the Malay Rulers had ended.

Around half an hour later, Terengganu Royal Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalulail, and Selangor monarch Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah was seen leaving the Istana Negara minutes apart.

Just before 6pm, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir was seen leaving, trailed by Deputy Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah rounding up those who attended today’s meeting.

Earlier, the Rulers were all witnessed entering the Istana Negara just before the 2.30pm meeting was slated to take place.

This after Yang di-Pertuan Agong had called for an informal meeting involving only the Malay Rulers.

The meeting is believed to have deliberated the government’s plan to enforce a state of emergency to purportedly to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Palace has yet to issue an official statement related to today’s meeting.

Prevailing rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, ostensibly to prevent a general election alongside Covid-19.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Malay Rulers today.

Anwar was granted a royal audience earlier this month with Al-Sultan Abdullah in which the former claimed to have gained the support of “over 120 MPs” to take over the government.

Muhyiddin was appointed as the prime minister in March after former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned unprompted less than two years into his term.