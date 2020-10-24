DOE confirms no logging, mining activities at Lubuk Yu

PEKAN, Oct 24 — The Pahang Department of Environment (DOE) said no logging or illegal mining activities were carried out at Lubuk Yu Eco Park, Maran located about 100 kilometres from here, that could have caused the Lubuk Yu river to turn murky.

Its director Mohd Sani Mat Daud said checks along the river conducted by an integrated team from the state’s DOE, Forestry Department and Maran Land Office on Thursday confirmed the matter.

“The DOE had also taken samples of the river water when the turbidity level was still high to ensure it is not contaminated,” he told a media conference after attending the Electricity and Electronics Waste Collection Programme (E-Waste) held in conjunction with the Environment Day here today.

On Wednesday, Bernama reported that the Lubuk Yu river water had become murky and had caused discontent among visitors to the tourism destination as well as the locals.

Earlier, Mohd Sani advised the community to dispose of e-waste properly to avoid environmental pollution, adding that the DOE would continue to instill awareness among the public on this matter. — Bernama