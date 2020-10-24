CMCO: Domestic Trade Ministry says business activities under control, no panic buying reported

People do their shopping at a wet market in Klang October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 24 ― Business activities in Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, which are placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), is under control and no panic buying was reported.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the supply of 12 basic necessities at the retail and wholesale levels was also stable.

He said the 12 items were sugar, cooking oil, flour, rice, white bread, powdered milk, chicken, vegetables, egg, onion, hand sanitiser and face mask.

“We advised consumers not to worry on the supply of basic necessities during the enforcement of the CMCO,” he said in a statement here, today.

Iskandar Halim said this was based on monitoring conducted on 510 selected district retailers in the four states, comprising 170 in Sabah, Selangor (280), Kuala Lumpur (55) and Putrajaya (five).

He added that the ministry also conducted weekly monitoring of supply at the wholesale level. ― Bernama