National Registration Dept closes Selangor, KL offices amid CMCO

A general view of the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the National Registration Department (NRD) offices around the federal capital and Selangor will be closed temporarily starting from today until the CMCO is lifted.

The NRD in a statement today said the closure involved its branches in Kepong, Bandar Tun Razak, Seputeh, Port Klang, Rawang, Kota Damansara, Taman Melawati, Petaling, Puchong, Seri Kembangan, Sepang, Hulu Langat, Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor.

However, the NRD office in the Kuala Lumpur Urban Transformation Centre which was also closed temporarily would resume operation on Oct 28.

The public can contact the Putrajaya NRD Corporate Communications Unit at 03-88807077 or email to [email protected] for enquiries, the statement said. — Bernama