Muhyiddin the one in ‘state of emergency’ to defend PM post, says Mat Sabu

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu speaks during a Jelajah Harapan event in Klang March 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu today said that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is in a “state of emergency” to defend his position as prime minister.

The former defence minister, better known as Mat Sabu, also questioned the need for a state of emergency in the country when existing laws can be used to eradicate the Covid-19 epidemic effectively.

“For me the real emergency is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin himself, not the country. He is in a 'state of emergency' to defend his position as prime minister,” he said in a short statement this evening.

