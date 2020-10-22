Penang deputy CM urges mosques, suraus to shorten religious activities over Covid-19 concerns

Imam Mohd Nordin Samah (centre) leads the Friday prayers at the Penang State Mosque in George Town May 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 22 — Mosques and suraus in Penang are advised to shorten their religious activities to control the spread of Covid-19 among the congregation, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said.

He said the state government was reviewing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) relating to mosque and surau attendance.

“The state government is considering increasing existing SOPs and we may reduce the time allowed for religious activities by shortening or simplifying (any activities),” he told reporters after having tea with teachers and supervisors of Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardhu Ain (KAFA) today.

He said there was no need to close mosques and suraus in the state except for areas affected by the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also Penang Industrial Development, Islamic Affairs and Community Relations Committee chairman, earlier announced that Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) had distributed additional allowances worth RM3.015 million to teachers involved in KAFA programmes in the state.

“The ZPP allocation was made possible through the sabililah fee aid fund,” he said. — Bernama