Melaka police investigating messages accusing senior state legislator of sexual assault

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Melaka police are investigating messages circulating online implicating a senior member of the state legislative assembly of sexual misconduct.

The messages claimed the lawmaker sexually abused a female worker of an Ayer Keroh hotel on October 4 and had attempted to bribe his way out of it.

The Star reported Melaka CID Chief Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris saying that the investigation was launched under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he was quoted saying in The Star.

Section 500 of the Penal Code pertains to criminal defamation while Section 233 of the CMA covers the “improper use of network facilities”.

The purported victim has also made a police report denying the allegations in the messages, which further claimed the hotel management tried to persuade her not to make the police report.