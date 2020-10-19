GOF foils foreigners' attempt to enter Sarawak illegally via Biawak crossing

A GOF personnel records the details of the nine foreigners. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 19 — Nine foreigners were detained by police Saturday during an attempt to enter the state via an illegal crossing point in Biawak, Lundu and ordered to return to their home country.

General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 11 commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai said the nine men were detained during an Op Benteng operation carried out at the location around 7.45am.

“The nine foreigners were found hiding behind an eatery located near the Biawak Customs, Immigration and Quarantine checkpoint in Lundu.

“All of them were suspected to have used an illegal crossing at a plantation in Pasir Tengah,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Rosdi said none of the foreigners were able to produce any valid documents to enter the country, adding they were in violation of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 as well as Immigration Act 1959.

“All of them were ordered to return back to their country of origin using the same path (through the plantation),” he added. — Borneo Post Online