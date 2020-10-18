Fine for Zahid to try save himself from court cases, says Umno’s Tajudin Rahman

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — It is appropriate for Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to “save himself” from the various criminal charges he is facing in court.Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman told Mingguan Malaysia.

In an interview with the Sunday edition of Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, Tajuddin, however, said Zahid’s means to do can be questioned but stressed that the latter is obligated to defend himself and his family.

“Who doesn’t want to work to save themselves? It is not surprising. If Datuk Seri Zahid wanted to save himself, that is his obligation and responsibility. To safeguard himself, to keep his family safe. Why the need for it to be questioned?

“Whether he used the party, that person or this, that’s different. It is questionable but if he works [to clear his name] in any way, that is reasonable. You can’t be sick, nearing death and not seek the cure. You have to work for the cure,’’ he said.

Zahid ― who is a former home minister and currently the Umno president ― is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money-laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

Due to the conditional movement control order implemented in the Klang Valley, Zahid’s trial is scheduled to resume on October 28, and November 16 to 19, while also adding on the new dates of November 20, November 23 to November 25, and December 4.