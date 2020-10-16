Lazada ready to ensure supply of essential groceries for Malaysians during CMCO

Over thousands of everyday essential retailers and brands are readily available for customers to browse from the safety of their homes on the ‘Keep Calm and Shop from Home’ page on Lazada. — Screen capture from Lazada.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Malaysians looking for groceries and essential items during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period can breathe a sigh of relief as Lazada has ensured ample supply if fresh groceries, frozen food and other daily necessities to meet the rising demands of the community.

Over thousands of everyday essential retailers and brands are readily available for customers to browse from the safety of their homes on the ‘Keep Calm and Shop from Home’ page on Lazada at http://lzd.co/KeepCalmShopFromHome.

“Newly-harvested vegetables, freshly caught seafood, garden-plucked fruits, long-lasting frozen food, cooking oil, eggs, bread, milk and more are amongst the items easily accessible at discounted prices on the page,” Lazada, the leading eCommerce platform in the country, said in a statement today.

It said selected stores on Lazada Malaysia including Cameron Farmers, ifresh, Sejadi, and many others will also offer 48-hour deliveries to areas around Klang Valley, where the CMCO is in effect.

“In support of the community through this tough economic period, Lazada Malaysia has handpicked offers as low as RM1 on everyday essentials, such as face masks, to be featured daily from 10 am to 11.59 pm on Crazy Flash Sale to ensure that online consumers can fully stretch their digital Ringgit.

“Discount vouchers for takeaways as well as deliveries are also available for shoppers to purchase on the page, which will help to maximise their savings when ordering from their favourite restaurants, including Dunkin’ Donuts, O’Briens, Koomi, GrabFood, and more,” it said.

Lazada said this is part of their continued commitment to ensuring that the community has uninterrupted, easy access to everyday essentials online as well as for breadwinners of families to conveniently and affordably provide for their loved ones without having to step out of their home.

“To ensure customers’ wellbeing and the safety of heroes on the front lines, Lazada’s logistics staff are equipped with protective gear and required to undergo daily temperature checks, adhere to a stringent sanitisation process and practice zero contact deliveries.

“Customers are encouraged to place their home address for new orders during this stay-at-home period. A free rerouting service is provided under select few special circumstances for existing orders for closed-off locations, to which Lazada’s courier partners may contact the recipient for the new home address if it is within capacity,” it said.

More information on frequently asked questions for CMCO deliveries is available on https://lzd.co/deliverymco. — Bernama