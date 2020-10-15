Two DBKL employees test positive for Covid-19

The two DBKL employees who tested positive for Covid-19 are being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Two Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) employees were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

DBKL said in a statement today that the two employees are from the Town Planning Department (JPRB) located on the 10th Floor of Menara DBKL 1 and Building Control Department (JKB) situated on the 26th Floor of Menara DBKL 3.

“The JPRB employee was confirmed positive on October 12 as her husband was a contact of an infected person at his work place.

“The JKB employee, meanwhile, tested positive on October 14 after undergoing swab test at the Cheras Health Clinic and is believed to have been infected by a family member,” the statement said.

DBKL has, through the Health and Environment Department, carried out disinfection work in the lobby, lifts, third, 11th, 12th and 13th floors of Menara DBKL 1 as well as the lobby, lifts and 26th, 28th to 31st floors of Menara DBKL 3.

“The JPRB has also sent a list of names of the patient’s close contacts to the Gombak District Health Office and further extended the list to the Kuala Lumpur Health Department (JKWPKL).

“The JKB too has done the same by sending a list to the Cheras Health Cllinic and JKWPKL,” the statement said, adding that a representative from the Ministry of Health (MOH) had visited the locations today to carry out a risk analysis.

“DBKL has also carried out thorough disinfection operation of Menara DBKL 1, 2 and 3 according to schedule.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN) and MOH will be tightened to ensure the safety of visitors and employees,” it added. ― Bernama