Covid-19: 63 positive cases detected from 1 Utama cluster, including three customers

A general view of the 1 Utama shopping centre in Petaling Jaya October 11, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A total of 63 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected from screening at the 1 Utama shopping centre, the Petaling District Disaster Management Committee said yesterday.



Out of those, three cases involved customers visiting the shopping mall — two from the Petaling district in Selangor, and one from beyond.

Forty-four security personnel and 15 workers also tested positive, with one case involving the complex management.

In total, 6,000 workers and 110 customers have been screened for Covid-19 so far.

The mall will now continue the screening process on the rest of its workers.

Those who tested positive will be treated in hospital, and any close contacts of the workers will be quarantined for 14 days.

The mall’s management has also been asked to employ new security personnel, who are not close contacts of those who are already positive and must be screened for Covid-19 prior to employment.

Over the weekend, the National Security Council had agreed to the temporary closure of the 1 Utama shopping centre in Petaling Jaya starting October 12.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the mall will have to cease operations for seven days to allow public health authorities to screen some 800 staff members after four confirmed cases were detected among its workers.

The committee had issued an appeal for the public to cooperate, urging shoppers who visited 1 Utama’s Cosmetic and Perfumes section on level-G in Parkson Elite, between September 30 and October 7 to come forward and get tested.

Those who visited Mac City, on level two of the mall, between September 25 and September 30 were also encouraged to come forward for testing.