Covid-19: Limited dine-ins at food outlets as CMCO restrictions kick in

People are seen dining at a food stall in Kuala Lumpur as the conditional movement control order kicks in October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Do not be stubborn and defy standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the food sector, that is ‘dine-ins’ are limited to two per table for the duration of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from today until October 27.

The CMCO for the food sector is different this time because people are allowed to ‘dine in’. It is only for two weeks, do not waste the opportunity given or take it easy because each and every person plays a role to flatten the Covid-19 curve in the country.

According to the National Security Council, CMCO SOPs for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor, the government allows the operation of restaurants, shops/ food stalls, food trucks, street vendors, itinerant hawkers, food court/ hawker centers, roadside food stalls/ kiosks, grocery stores and convenience stores from 6am to 10pm.

While food outlets are encouraged to provide take-away, delivery and drive-thru services, dine-in will be allowed but limited to two persons per table.

A Bernama check at several locations around the capital found that compliance with SOPs for the sector was at a satisfactory level.

At the Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz Hawker Centre (TPCA), Ishak Kasim, 69, who sells nasi campur, said he took the initiative to remind himself and the public to always adhere to the prescribed instructions.

“I am happy the government allows ‘dine ins’. In the morning, many people come to eat here but in the afternoon and evening, many people pack their food.

“Those who come in groups I advise them to separate and sit two at a table. Earlier, 15 customers came at once, Alhamdulillah, they sat two at a table.

“Those who do not comply, I tell them, “you pay only RM5 for the food, but once fined you have to pay RM1,005,” said the owner of the Asam Pedas Pak Aji shop.

Meanwhile, Restoran Ali Maju Sdn Bhd Group executive chairman Datuk Jawahar Ali said the permission to ‘dine in’ can help various parties in creating a good business environment.

“We thank the government for considering the traders and hawkers and allowing them to continue operating. We also give priority to SOPs and will not compromise with those who do not comply.

“Suppose someone disobeys, does not want to scan the MySejahtera QR code, we will not allow them to enter the premises. So far, customers have given full cooperation and compliance.

“This restaurant can accommodate 40 tables with a capacity of 80 people. Some come to ‘dine in’, they eat and leave soon after, no more hang out culture. Many also resort to food take-aways,” he said.

Norliatul Asma, 34, who dined at Ali Maju Restaurant in Rampai Business Park, Wangsa Maju with two friends, said it was a shared responsibility to comply with the instructions. — Bernama