Nineteen Covid-19 cases in Baiduri cluster all cops, Health Ministry confirms

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has confirmed that the Baiduri cluster announced yesterday consists of 19 police officers, including the index case.

As of today, 42 individuals have been screened under the Baiduri cluster and the source of the infection is still under investigation.

“He was tested positive for Covid-19 during pre-op screenings and was admitted into Sungai Buloh Hospital immediately,” he said in his press briefing, referring to the cluster’s index case.

“Close contact screenings were done and we have discovered 18 other positive cases, all of them police officers.

