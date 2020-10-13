National Library closed during CMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 —The National Library of Malaysia (PNM) is closed to visitors from tomorrow until Oct 27 following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur.

PNM director-general Maizan Ismail in a statement said however, the reference service at Menara PNM is opened by appointment via email [email protected].

“Access to publishers namely International Standard Book Number (ISBN), International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) and Pengkatalogan Dalam Penerbitan (PDP) can be conducted online via email [email protected] or [email protected] or [email protected],” it said.

The public can still get 13.2 million digital reading materials through the u-Pustaka service by visiting www.u-pustaka.gov.my. — Bernama