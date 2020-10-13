Businesses and economic activities allowed in Selangor, KL and Putrajaya during CMCO, here are their hours

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a press briefing that businesses such as food outlets are allowed to operate from 6am to 10am throughout the CMCO period. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, October 13 — Putrajaya clarified today that all business, economic and industrial activities are allowed in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, which will be placed under conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 14 to 27.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a press briefing that businesses such as food outlets are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm throughout the CMCO period.

“This include restaurants, food stalls, food truck, roadside hawkers, food court, food centre, food kiosks, grocery and convenience stores,” he said in his daily security briefing here.

However, he encourage the residents in the CMCO areas to purchase food via drive-through, delivery or take away only.

“Dine-in is allowed, but it is only limited to two person in one table with standard operating procedures on food sectors need to be follows strictly,” he said.

“Daily market operations are between 6am to 2pm only. Wholesale market operations are between 4am to 2pm only.

“While farmers market operation is from 6am to 12pm and night market operations are between 4pm to 10pm,” he added.

However, he stressed that farmers markets and night markets need to follow strict SOPs which has been set and will be monitored by the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

For petrol stations, Ismail Sabri said that the operation hour is from 6am to 10pm, expect for the ones located in highways, which are allowed to operate 24 hours.

He added that public transportation such as stage bus, express bus, light rail transit (LRT), taxi and e-hailing are also allowed to operate.

“For taxi and e-hailing services, we have limited to only two passengers at time and food delivery are allowed to operate from 6am to 12am.

“However, for vehicles which provide services to workers, they are allowed to bring their passengers as usual,” he said.