KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Health Ministry today reported 563 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 563, only one was an imported case involving a local returnee from Indonesia.

He said this brings the total number of active cases to 5,039.

He added that out of the 562 local transmission cases, 498 cases involved locals while the remaining 64 cases involved foreigners.

