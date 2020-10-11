TM confirms two employees in KL, Kota Kinabalu tested positive for Covid-19

The Telekom Malaysia logo is seen on the TM Tower in Bangsar November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has confirmed two new positive cases of Covid-19 among its employees — one based at Menara TM ONE in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, and the other at its Kepayan office in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

TM has taken proactive measures to mitigate further spread of the virus and keep its customers, staff and communities safe, the company said in a statement today.

At Menara TM ONE, all occupants were immediately evacuated, and the office building closed for seven days to facilitate thorough disinfection and sanitisation in accordance to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

TM offices in Sabah, Kedah and other Red Zone areas had been closed much earlier as proactive precaution in correspondence to the increasing cases recently.

TM said both employees who tested positive are currently under quarantine and receiving treatment at government quarantine and medical facilities.

“TM management and staff are together praying for their speedy recovery,” it added.

Following these two new positive cases, detailed contact tracing is being carried out by the MoH, assisted by TM’s Covid-19 Crisis Response Team (CRT), to identify and inform those whom had close contact with the affected employees.

Identified close contacts are being contacted by MoH for further advice and action.

In ensuring continued services to our customers, TM employees at the affected states and areas have reverted back to work from home (WFH) arrangement utilising digital channels and online productivity tools.

Meanwhile, critical function employees (contact centre, field teams for service installation and restoration) will continue working in compliance to government and TM’s added safety protocols and guidelines, the company said.

“TM would like to remind everyone at all times to keep safe social distance, hygiene and adhere to the standard operating procedures as advised by the government. TM has taken and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our customers, employees and community,” it added.

In March, Menara TM ONE was temporarily put under lockdown after a suspected positive case of Covid-19 among TM’s employees through a preliminary test. — Bernama